The councillor for the environment and a municipal official, during a visit to the work on the Seco river. SUR
Costa del Sol town clears stream and riverbeds as south of Spain prays for autumn rains
Environment

Costa del Sol town clears stream and riverbeds as south of Spain prays for autumn rains

Nerja town hall has contracted a company to clear undergrowth and debris from the Río Seco and Barranco del Puerto

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Monday, 7 October 2024, 15:17

The town of Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol is preparing for the possibility of autumn rains. Councillor for the environment, Javier Rodríguez, announced that work began at the beginning of October on clearing and cleaning the Río Seco and Barranco del Puerto stream and riverbeds.

The work is expected to take 10 days and is being carried out by Agabama Sur S. L., with an investment of 25,157.93 euros, which is being financed with municipal resources.

Rodríguez detailed in a statement that "this action will be carried out on both banks of the Río Seco, from the mouth to the border with Frigiliana, with an approximate length of 2.6 kilometres, and a section of the Barranco del Puerto ravine of 800 metres in length".

He also said that the work will serve "to clear the riverbed in order to eliminate possible dangers in the event of heavy rains and the prevention of forest fires".

