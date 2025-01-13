Remodelling of town square in Malaga province resumes

Torrox town hall in the east of Malaga province has resumed the work to update and improve its Plaza de la Constitución. The project, which will see the integration of street furniture, planting and the semi-pedestrianisation of Torrox Pueblo's main square, has a budget of around 316,000 euros according to the mayor, Óscar Medina.

The work, which began in October 2024 but stopped over the Christmas period, is expected to be completed in February. It will allow for reorganisation of all the spaces and replacing the paving. The square's famous colourful umbrellas will also return once the work is finished.

The project consists of rearranging the benches, tree surrounds and railings "in a more appropriate way", which, in turn, will allow "better access to the rest of the streets" according to the mayor.

The project also includes replacing the existing orange trees and the planting of several more trees to provide shade for the different areas of the square. The terraces of the bars and restaurants in the Plaza de la Constitución will also have greater visibility and openness after the new arrangement of the planters.

More security

Another highlight is the replacement of the existing grilles in the fountain in the square with others that will allow safer pedestrian traffic. In addition, Plaza Agustín Gálvez will be semi-pedestrianised and street furniture will be installed so that everything connects visually with Plaza de la Constitución and Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación church, also improving accessibility.

The project is being undertaken by the Nerja-based company Transportes Antelo S.L. with the project by Juan Navarro Arquitectos SLP, a document with an additional investment of just over 11,400 euros. Of the total budget of 316,000 euros, around 63,500 euros are coming from Torrox town hall, while some 252,200 euros come from the provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga.