Image of work on the Balcón de Europa in Nerja. E. CABEZAS
Work starts to modernise iconic Costa del Sol attraction
Work starts to modernise iconic Costa del Sol attraction

Nerja town hall and the regional government are investing 85,239 euros in restoring the perimeter bench and three circular benches on the Balcón de Europa, as well as restoring the access steps to the nearby El Salvador church

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Monday, 13 January 2025, 19:59

Work has begun to update the perimeter and circular benches on the iconic Balcón de Europa in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol. Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, explained in a statement that the work "not only seeks to preserve this important tourist and historical enclave, but also provide a better image for the enjoyment of residents and tourists who visit our tourist flagship every day".

The work is being carried out by Nerja-based Jimedux S.L.U., with a total investment of 85,239 euros and is co-financed by the town hall and the Andalusian regional government, through a specific subsidy for the conservation and improvement of tourist and cultural spaces.

The project will take approximately two months to complete and includes restoring the steps at the main door of El Salvador church, which is next to the Balcón. The three circular white marble benches located in the same space will also be renovated.

The Balcón de Europa is one of the most iconic places in Nerja. This spur of land that juts out into the sea, which resembles a ship, was for centuries the site of a medieval castle known as Castillo Bajo. The area, which is affectionately known by locals as 'El Paseo', welcomes thousands of people every day, who enjoy the spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea and the backdrop of the Sierra Almijara mountain range, with its peaks of over 1,800 metres above sea level.

