New book in English and Spanish lists 280 bird species that can be spotted in east of Malaga province

Monday, 26 May 2025

Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, has published the ornithological map of the Axarquía, in Spanish and English, which brings together almost 280 species of birds that can be seen in the eastern part of the province. The book was launched on Saturday 24 May during an 'Introduction to the birds and insects of the Axarquia' environmental awareness workshop, which was organised by the provincial authority as part of the 'Birding Málaga' programme, in Canillas de Albaida.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Cristóbal Ortega from the Diputación highlighted "the importance of ornithological tourism in the province", which he explained is gaining more and more weight and becoming a focus of attraction for many visitors.

Ortega added that the Diputación de Málaga, through Birding Málaga, includes information on routes, observation points, services for ornithologists, on birds, habitats and recommended times to see them. All this is associated with a complete, updated and practical map. It also has publications that can be downloaded free of charge as well as videos. There are 19 sites of interest for birdwatching in the Axarquía listed in the publication.

There are coastal environments such as La Araña, La Cala and Rincón de la Victoria cliffs; the mouth of the river Vélez and La Caleta, in Vélez-Málaga port as well as the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs in Nerja where the Atlantic gannet, the Balearic and Cory's shearwater, the black-headed gull or the great cormorant can be spotted. Inland water environments for birdwatching are La Viñuela reservoir, where winter birds such as the great crested grebe can be seen, or the Higuerón rivers in Frigilana and Algarrobo.

The mountain areas and their forests are of special interest, where Bonelli's and golden eagles, the rock bunting and the blackcap can all be seen. These mountain enclaves include the Sierra de Camarolos, the Puerto del Sol (Periana), the Saltillo area (Canillas de Aceituno) and the recreational areas of the Alcázar (Alcaucín) and the Fábrica de la Luz (Canillas de Albaida), within the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama natural park.

Agricultural vocation

The strong agricultural vocation of the Axarquía is also reflected in the ornithological enclaves on this map, with places such as the Colmenar-Periana corridor or the cultivated hills of the different inland municipalities, where the crested lark, the red-legged partridge or the common stonechat can be seen.

For a more detailed list of species or more information about the areas to visit, the map has a QR code that leads to the Birding Málaga website. It contains around twenty publications on the birds and fauna of the province, as well as other maps such as the interpretative map of the birds of the province, the ornithological map of the birds of the province, and other ornithological maps of specific areas such as the Desfiladero de los Gaitanes, or the basins of the rivers Guadiaro, Guadalhorce and Vélez.