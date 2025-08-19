New training and employment centre in Nerja set to open 20 years after project launch

The new building is located next to the Los Poetas neighbourhood, to the north of Nerja's town centre.

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 13:28 Share

Nerja town hall has managed to complete the building of the future training and employment centre, the construction phase of which had been paralysed for more than two decades, after an initial investment of more than one million euros. In February 2023, work resumed to finish the new space, located on Avenida de la Constitución, next to the Los Poetas neighbourhood, to the north of Nerja's town centre. An opening date has already been announced, but it will take place after all bureaucratic procedures are completed.

The new training and employment centre will be operational in the first half of October, as reported by mayor José Alberto Armijo. He added that the town hall has received the resolution of the territorial delegation of employment, enterprise and training of the Andalusian regional government (Junta), which incorporates the municipal building to the register of centres and entities of vocational training for employment in Andalucía - a prerequisite that allows the centre to operate.

The centre will offer courses that ultimately lead to the so-called certificates of professionalism, "independently of other training initiatives promoted by the municipal department of employment".

Distribution

"Once confirmed that the training and employment centre meets the criteria of the Junta de Andalucía, we finalise the necessary actions to put it into service and offer more and higher quality training to the residents of Nerja and Maro," said the mayor of the easternmost coastal town of Malaga province.

The training and employment centre, with an investment of 2.9 million euros co-financed with European and municipal funds, has two floors above ground level and a total surface area of 1,511 square metres. The space includes three theory classrooms and three training workshops, as well as a computer room and offices for individual attention to users, a management office, a staff room and toilets on both floors.