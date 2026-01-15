The mother of a 30-year-old motorcyclist killed on the eastern Costa del Sol: ‘We want the truth, we want the case reopened'

Eugenio Cabezas Thursday, 15 January 2026, 17:04 Share

The family of a popular sports instructor killed in a late-night motorcycle crash want the investigation into his death to be reopened after it was closed.

Antonio Javier Gutiérrez Ramos, 30, died on July 20 last year following a collision on the N-340 near Almayate. While a court in Vélez-Málaga shuttered the case in August - placing the blame on a "manoeuvre" made by the young biker - his grieving relatives insist the full story has been ignored.

Speaking from a candlelit vigil at the Torre del Mar lighthouse, his mother, Paqui Ramos, 56, said the family cannot find peace until the circumstances are clarified.

"We want the truth, we want the case to be reopened; if my son was at fault, we will accept it, just as we are trying to accept that we no longer have him, but we need to move forward," she siad..

Almost six months after the tragedy that took Javier's life, his mother and younger sister met SUR on Wednesday 14 January at the altar they have set up, with candles and a photograph of the deceased young man, at the Torre del Mar lighthouse.

Paqui Ramos relives that early morning of 20 July when the family arrived at the scene of the accident and saw the paramedics trying to resuscitate their son. What continues to cause them the most pain, almost six months later, is the dissemination in the early hours after the fatal accident of a video of the young man's body on the road, next to his 125cc motorbike.

"That same day, a video went viral on all social media, showing him lying on the road and filmed from close up and that hurt us a lot and still hurts a lot today," says Paqui. The mother complains that, despite this exposure, "all we can say is that the case was closed from the outset, blaming my son".

Work and studies

According to Paqui, the Guardia Civil "was the last to arrive at the scene of the accident, without investigating and without taking down the details or asking questions of the witnesses who were there that night." She goes on to explain that, they have opened an appeal to reopen the case through their solicitor.

Paqui's youngest daughter, Irene Gutiérrez, 17, has left school due to the emotional stress they are going through and hopes to get her life back on track with a hairdressing course in El Palo when the family can move on.

"No family should deserve this: no one should die like that and be treated without the sensitivity they deserve and even more so when they film it on video," says Irene, who worries that "maybe there are people out there laughing at what happened to him, watching the video and sharing it".

The middle brother, Daniel, 23, has quit his job as a delivery driver at a Burger King in Torre del Mar because he had to pass by kilometre 268 of the N-340 every day, where Javier died, while their father, Antonio, 54, works as a crane operator in construction to support the family.

Over the limit

Antonio was a sports instructor and resident of Torre del Mar. He was well-known in the town but tragically he was killed at around 3.15am on Sunday 20 July 2025 when his 125cc motorbike collided with a BMW X1 car at kilometre 268 of the old N-340 road in Almayate. The 112 emergency services received several calls alerting them to the collision between a car and a motorbike and to a seriously injured person lying on the road; paramedics could only certify the young man's death at the scene.

According to sources, the driver of the car, a 42-year-old woman travelling with her six-year-old son, had twice the maximum permitted alcohol level, with 0.54 and 0.6 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air, and was investigated by the Guardia Civil for an alleged offence against road safety.

Javier's death shocked Torre del Mar, where he was well known. The town hall expressed its condolences and CD Atlético Torre del Mar FS football club remembered him, highlighting his closeness, humility and passion for the club. Friends and family quickly set up a makeshift altar with candles and photos next to the Torre del Mar lighthouse, near the family home.

Paqui and her children have been gathering there with other family members and friends every day, morning and evening, to demand justice for Antonio for almost six months now.

They insist that they are not looking for someone to blame, but rather for a rigorous reconstruction of what happened that night. "If my son was guilty, we will accept it, but the truth must be known," Paqui repeats, who is demanding that statements be taken from all the witnesses who were at the scene and that the evidence gathered by the Guardia Civil be re-examined.