Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
El Borge. E. Cabezas
The long and winding road for bus passengers in two Malaga villages
Public transport

The long and winding road for bus passengers in two Malaga villages

In a written formal complaint, the mayors said that changes to a route "once again show that for the Junta the local residents are second-class citizens"

Eugenio Cabezas

Friday, 30 August 2024, 15:11

Opciones para compartir

The mayors of El Borge and Almáchar in Malaga province’s Axarquía area have written a formal complaint to the Junta de Andalucía to denounce a new bus route which links the two mountain villages to the town of Vélez-Málaga. They say that the route is much longer than it was before the change and that they want to be included in Malaga’s Metropolitan area transport consortium.

According to mayors Antonio Yuste in Almáchar and Raúl Vallejo in El Borge, the Andalusian regional government “has completely eliminated the routes along the El Borge-Benamocarra-Vélez-Málaga road, forcing passengers to travel along the Cútar-Benamargosa-Triana-Vélez-Málaga road,” which they argue is “a longer route”.

In a statement Yuste and Vallejo said that the two town halls “have denounced a new setback by the Junta de Andalucía to public transport in the new public transport schedule that comes into force on 2 September”.

In view of the situation, both councils “have presented a formal complaint in writing to the Junta de Andalucía” showing their “discontent with this decision, a new unfair decision of the Andalusian government with regard to mobility in our towns.”

“Instead of improving public transport, as the residents of our villages have been demanding for years, the Junta is once again adopting a measure that harms Almáchar and El Borge, a measure that isolates us even more,’ said the mayor of Almáchar.

The mayor of El Borge has said that “far from meeting our demand to integrate our municipalities in the Metropolitan Transport Consortium of the Malaga Area, the Junta de Andalucía excludes us a little more, worsening the service provided to our residents.”

He added that the decision affects the combined population of around 2,800 people across the two villages and “once again shows that for the Andalusian government the residents of Almáchar and El Borge are second-class citizens.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town to show appreciation to tourists with slice of eight-metre-long cake
  2. 2 Costa del Sol charity worker Joyce Gyimah awarded Honorary British Empire Medal
  3. 3 British sisters take huge leap from small Ronda village to a podium finish in triple jump
  4. 4 Spain's famous ALE-HOP store chain: 'Ours is the most photographed cow in the world
  5. 5

    'La Vuelta'
  6. 6 'It's like joining a top club in the world': Malaga CF's new signing ecstatic to play at La Rosaleda
  7. 7 Benalmádena honours its Argentine residents with 'authentic' three-day festival this weekend
  8. 8 Visit Vélez-Málaga for a night of art and culture by candlelight
  9. 9 Ronda gears up for historic Pedro Romero fair in honour of famous Spanish bullfighter
  10. 10 Torremolinos adds new music festival to extended summer cultural agenda

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad