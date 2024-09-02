Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Body of 82-year-old found in a field in popular Malaga town
112 incident

Body of 82-year-old found in a field in popular Malaga town

Initial investigations suggest that the man had suffered a fall while in a rural area of Frigiliana

SUR

Monday, 2 September 2024, 14:42

Emergency services have removed the body of an elderly man who had fallen in a rural area of the town of Frigiliana on the eastern side of Malaga province, according to the Andalusian emergency coordination centre (Cecem 112).

The incident happened in a rural area of land belonging to the deceased's family in Camino Maldonado. Shortly after 4pm on Saturday 31 August the 112 emergency number received a call from a private individual who reported that he had found a relative who had fallen into a ditch and requested a rescue as the area was difficult to access. 112 then activated the Guardia Civil, the 061 health emergency centre, the Local Police and the fire brigade.

The fire brigade removed the man's body and transferred him to a funeral vehicle. According to police sources the first indications point to an accidental fall.

