The jam made with subtropical fruits grown on the Costa del Sol

Javier Almellones Benalauría Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 17:58

La Molienda Verde, a small company based in the village of Benalauría in Malaga province, is constantly looking for ways to come up with new products that are original and are made using raw materials from the local area. Behind every jar of jam made there is a lot of time invested in finding the right combination and proportion of fruit to use.

At the end of summer 2024, the manager of this business in the Serranía de Ronda, José Antonio Calvente, thought of making jam with an exotic flavour, combining above all some of the subtropical fruits that are grown in the province's Axarquía area. "We already had a red fruit jam, but we didn't have one that mixed fruits such as mango, papaya or pitaya", Calvente explains.

These fruits are three of the main ones used for the tropical jam that La Molienda launched a few weeks ago. Pineapple is also added to them, although it comes from outside Spain the fruit is not grown here.

"We did a lot of tests over a period of weeks until we found the proportion that we think is the tastiest," says the manager of La Molienda Verde. Each fruit brings something different, he adds: "From the unique flavour of the Axarquía mango at its optimum ripeness to the colour of the dragon fruit".

This small company is very proud of the result and has already had rave reviews from its customers, which include commercial establishments from both Andalucía and other parts of the country.

Although the product, packaged under the brand name 'Experiencias del Sur', is not certified organic, the mango, papaya and dragon fruit from the Axarquía are organic. "Only the pineapple and the sugar it contains are not organic, the rest is," Calvente points out.

Like many of the other jams made by the company (more than sixty at present), its use is very versatile, although it is especially recommended "for breakfast on toast with spreadable cheese or to add to natural yoghurt". It can also work very well as a complement to many desserts, such as cakes and pastries.

Other products that the company has recently put on the market include orange marmalade with chocolate and figs in syrup with liquorice. The former has chocolate inside the orange marmalade (it needs to be stirred after opening) and the latter is an original formula from France. "It is a recipe that we made years ago for a French customer and that we packaged under his brand name, but now we have decided to try it here too", explains Calvente.

At La Molienda Verde they are already thinking about Christmas and have some very special products lined up, including chocolate-coated chestnuts in syrup and brandy.