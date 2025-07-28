Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man rushed to hospital with serious burns after gas cylinder explosion on the Costa del Sol

The incident sparked a blaze at the property where the victim was injured at the weekend

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 28 July 2025, 13:11

A man was injured when a gas cylinder exploded causing a fire in a house in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol at the weekend, according to 112 Andalucía emergency service operators.

Several witnesses called the control room at around 10.30am on Sunday to report an explosion in a house in Avenida de Las Naciones, saying that there was a lot of smoke and that people may have been injured.

The local fire brigade, Local and National Police officers and 061 health paramedics responded to the call and the emergency services confirmed a 64-year-old man had suffered burns and was taken to the Hospital de la Axarquía in Torre del Mar. There has been no further update about his condition.

