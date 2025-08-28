The curious story of the 18th century ceramic pot bearing the symbol of the three cultures found in Frigiliana

Eugenio Cabezas Frigiliana Thursday, 28 August 2025, 19:48 Share

From this Thursday until Sunday 31 August, Frigiliana in the east of Malaga province is celebrating its Festival de las Tres Cuturas (three cultures festival) for the 18th year. The popular event is expected to attract more than 40,000 people to enjoy the cuisine, musical performances and talks that reflect and celebrate the area's Christian, Muslim and Jewish heritage.

However, very few people know about the existence of three 18th-century ceramic pots that are still preserved in the Axarquía town, which are engraved with the symbol of these three religions.

Coinciding with the hugely popular festival, Frigiliana town hall has recently acquired a ceramic pot which bears the symbols of the festival: the Christian cross, the Jewish Star of David and the Islamic crescent moon.

Several decades ago the Smith family purchased a house known as Casablanca, located in the Cerro de la Coscoja area of Frigiliana, from a well-known local antique dealer. According to the owners, exploring the house for the first time “was quite a discovery”.

Among the finds was a ceramic pot decorated with the three cultures symbol. This piece also contained ‘valuable information’ that has helped to shed light on the ‘mystery’ surrounding the pot. Another one was found in El Torreón and now belongs to the town hall after it was donated by María Concepción Fernández Martín in May 2021.

Zoom The councillor for culture Carmen Cerezo, with the family that donated the pots SUR

The pot donated by the Smiths is particularly significant because it includes a name and date, possibly those of the potter who made it, as well as the date of manufacture: ‘This was made by Agustín García in 1737'.

Julie Smith, a history enthusiast who works in a museum in Dublin, felt that this piece should return to Frigiliana and she decided to donate it to the town where it can be admired in the town hall's patio during the festival and subsequently, in the Frigiliana museum.

The town hall has issued a statement expressing its "sincere gratitude to the Smith family for their generous donation and their deep sense of heritage, as well as to Ana Ortiz, whose work has made it possible for this second three cultures jar to become part of the municipal heritage".