The Axarquía is open to foreign business networking

Jennie Rhodes TORRE DEL MAR. Friday, 2 May 2025, 12:12 Compartir

As the profile of the foreign community changes along the Costa del Sol, the Axarquía is also attracting a greater influx of younger, working-age people who are drawn not only to the typical offer of year-round sun, sea and Spanish lifestyle, but also the growing business opportunities.

Now a number of business groups have established themselves along the eastern Costa del Sol, from Costa Women in Nerja and Cómpeta to the Axarquía Business Network (ABN), which started in January 2025.

The group meets every Tuesday morning from 7 to 9am at the Lux Mundi centre in Torre del Mar. "As Lux Mundi is our charity member, we arranged with Gloria [Uribe, president of Lux Mundi] to hold our meetings there," explained Deborah Cater, who is one of the founders of the ABN. Local foreign businesses actively help with the centre's food and Christmas toy drive, which help local families.

Chairperson Michelle Conner told SUR in English, "We wanted to expand our networking in the area and also globally." She added, "It's not just for businesses. A local nonprofit cycling club and Lux Mundi are also members."

Michelle explains that along with native-English speakers, there are also German, French, Dutch, South American, Spanish and Icelandic. Everyone pays five euros a week and there's no joining fee. Although there is no obligation to attend every week, Deborah says they ask for a minimum commitment of two out of every four weeks.

The group has an active Facebook page and is in the process of creating a website, which is being built by one of the members. The idea is that each member business will have its own page on the site as well as general information.

Each week the group focuses on a different topic that affects business in general or issues that specifically affect foreigners setting up in Spain. They have recently talked about electronic payments, the use of technology and in particular AI in businesses, as well as having presentations given by members. There is also time for networking over coffee.

The ABN is holding an open day at Lux Mundi on Thursday 12 June from 10.30am to 1.30pm when current members will be able to have a stand to promote their businesses and anyone interested in joining will be able to do so. It will also be open to the public to find out more about the range of local English-speaking businesses.

The ABN is one of a number of groups that have started to hold their meetings at Lux Mundi's Torre del Mar centre. Others include AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) English group which meets every Monday from 7 to 8.30pm and the NA (Narcotics Anonymous) English group which meets on Thursdays from 7 to 8.30pm.

Gloria Uribe said it was important for people to know that Lux Mundi is there "to bring people together" and that people see the centre as an "open space for other uses" as well as its traditional ecumenical service. For further information: Facebook - Axarquía Business Networking in English.