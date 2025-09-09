Spain's mango farmers claim 'we get 80 cents per kilo and the consumer pays six euros'

Eugenio Cabezas Malaga Tuesday, 9 September 2025, 12:46 Share

The mango harvest has tripled in Malaga and Granada provinces of Andalucía to around 35,000 tonnes after the abundant rainfall of 2024 and 2025. After three years with very low yields due to the drought, the farms in the Axarquía and the Costa Tropical, the two main producing areas in Spain, are recovering well thanks to the rainfall.

However, growers are on the warpath about the low prices they are being paid compared with the price consumers are being charged to buy the subtropical fruit. "They pay us 80 cents per kilo and the consumer up to five or six euros", the UPA union of small farmers has reported.

However, as SUR has been able to verify, in the last few days, retail prices in the large supermarkets in Malaga, including Carrefour, have been around 2.30 euros per kilo. There are even offers of just two euros per kilo in some smaller local greengrocers and coastal towns.

"Economic liberalism is making the big eat the small".

"We small mango growers are going under. Economic liberalism is making the big eat the small and when we are no longer here and we stop producing, society will eat products from outside Spain, of lower quality and at exorbitant prices", the secretary general of the UPA in Malaga, Francisco Moscoso, stated.

Francisco Pineda, a mango grower and secretary of subtropicals in UPA, said growers "are charging, on average, 80 cents per kilo, while the consumer pays between four and six euros on the shelves".

"The only ones who can make a profit are those who work their land alone or with their families," claimed Alfredo Moreno, president of the Axarquia farmers' platform.

Between 400 and 800 grams

The mango harvest that has just begun has already seen prices at source "at rock bottom" and this is despite the fact that there will be a good crop, double that of last year. Pineda sums it up in these terms: "A mango weighing between 400 and 800 grams is paid at one euro. Below 400 grams they pay us between 35 and 40 cents. This weight represents approximately 20 per cent of the crop, so the average comes out at around 80 cents".

"The big difference is that last year we charged, on average, 1.5 euros per kilo and at the beginning of this season, prices are between 70 and 80 cents," said Pineda, a farmer from Benamargosa.

"We have losses of more than 12,600 euros per hectare"

According to his calculations, at an average of 18,000 kilos per hectare, with about 70 cents less difference between last year and this one, "we have losses of more than 12,600 euros per hectare. If we cover the production costs, we can be satisfied," he said in a statement published by UPA on its social media.

"We are tired of denouncing the ruinous prices that we charge for mangoes that have gone from being a star product to leaving farmers starving," he added. For UPA, the food chain law "is not being complied with and there is a clear lack of control on the part of the Junta de Andalucía. In the end, it is the producers who pay the consequences, as always", concluded the UPA.