Photo of the house on the Caleta del Sol residential development, where the incident happened. E. Cabezas
Crime

Man suspected of killing his father with hammer blows to head on Costa del Sol is remanded in custody

The 45-year-old man allegedly attacked his parent in Vélez-Málaga after a fierce argument between the pair

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 21:36

A court in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol has ordered a 45-year-old man to be remanded in custody without bail. The 45-year-old man was arrested last Friday on suspicion of killing his 70-year-old father in Caleta de Vélez.

It happened on Thursday when the suspect's father had apparently kicked his son out of his house in the Caleta del Sol residential area. According to SUR sources, the son had been dealing with a drug addiction issue for decades.

On that same evening, the son went back to the property and waited for his father outside the house. They began to argue, which was when the suspect allegedly attacked his father with a hammer. The blows to the head proved to be fatal.

The victim's body was transferred to Malaga for an autopsy to be performed and, after an exhaustive search, the National Police officers were able to locate the hammer near the house.

The funeral of the murdered man , who was a well-known plumber and hotelier in the area, was held in the church in Torre del Mar. The suspect's parents had been separated for several years when the man moved to the property in Caleta del Sol. The 45-year-old son had a restraining order against him filed by his mother after he had assaulted her. He had been living with his father ever since then.

