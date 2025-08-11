The 100-year-old Malaga man who 'never talks about politics or football'

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 11 August 2025, 18:55 Share

Luis Ruiz “Colica” from Cómpeta in the east of Malaga province has just celebrated his 100th birthday and puts his long life down to not talking "about politics or football".

Luis, who was born in Cómpeta, has two children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and spent his working years in agriculture.

Late on Sunday 10 August, Cómpeta town hall congratulated Luis stating that "we are not only celebrating a birthday, but also a century of life dedicated to hard work, honest labour and love for the land". The message went on to say, "Reaching 100 years of age is a privilege that very few achieve and you do so with the dignity and respect that only good people deserve." The mayor, Rosaluz Fernández, presented him with a diploma in recognition of his longevity and his 100th birthday.

Luis Ruiz was born in the same place where he celebrated his birthday on Sunday, in Calle Parras. The son of Frasquito Colica and Carmen, he is the only one of six siblings still alive. He grew up in the Barranco de la Casilla area until he was 12 years old and then, during the Civil War, he moved to the cortijada where he stayed until he got married. "He married very late for his time, but it was a whirlwind romance," said the town hall.

Ruiz met his wife in 1962, they married in 1963 and in September 1964 they had their first daughter. When the couple got married they moved to the Las Esparragueras farmhouse where Luis's life revolved around the countryside. He lived there until 2022, when he moved to Avenida de la Constitución, by the bus stop, "where you will always see his door open", according to the town hall which also said that "he knows the secrets of the land and agriculture and gives advice to everyone who stops to visit him".

Luis is "a friend to his friends and a good speaker, whether with children, young people, older people, or even foreigners. He will talk to anyone for a chat, but you will never hear him talk about politics or football, which is perhaps the secret to such a long life. He has never minded working or getting up early and he is a great lover of animals," the message pointed out.

Luis Ruiz has lived "intensely, he has seen wars that divided history, political changes that transformed entire countries, cultural revolutions that broke down barriers and medical and technological advances that once seemed like science fiction. He has seen the best and worst of humanity and has learned that, even though the world is constantly changing, values such as love, family, and friendship are what we must hold on to," the message continued.