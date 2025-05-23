Surveillance drones and dog lifeguard service for Costa del Sol beach this summer

Eugenio Cabezas Friday, 23 May 2025, 17:20 Compartir

Torrox on the eastern Costa del Sol is looking to recruit surveillance, lifeguard, first aid and information service staff for the summer season. This year its beach service includes two surveillance drones and a lifeguard dog at weekends.

The service contract has been awarded to Provita Sociedad Cooperativa Madrileña for just over 500,000 euros for the year, extendable if necessary for a second year. Now the company is looking for applications from people interested in working as lifeguards, medical teams, boat skippers, and its beach information service.

The lifeguard services on the beaches of the coast of Torrox will be in operation from 15 June until 15 September, from Monday to Sunday, from 11am to 9pm.

According to the town hall, assistance for people with disabilities will be extended and improved with an amphibious chair, two walking frames and two pairs of crutches with the additional support of Civil Protection officers.

Those interested in applying for any of the positions should send their CV to: provitamalaga@gmail.com