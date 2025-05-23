Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ferrara beach in Torrox E. Cabezas
Surveillance drones and dog lifeguard service for Costa del Sol beach this summer
Beaches

Surveillance drones and dog lifeguard service for Costa del Sol beach this summer

Torrox is looking to recruit people to cover a number of positions including lifeguards, information service personnel and medical staff for the summer season

Eugenio Cabezas

Friday, 23 May 2025, 17:20

Torrox on the eastern Costa del Sol is looking to recruit surveillance, lifeguard, first aid and information service staff for the summer season. This year its beach service includes two surveillance drones and a lifeguard dog at weekends.

The service contract has been awarded to Provita Sociedad Cooperativa Madrileña for just over 500,000 euros for the year, extendable if necessary for a second year. Now the company is looking for applications from people interested in working as lifeguards, medical teams, boat skippers, and its beach information service.

The lifeguard services on the beaches of the coast of Torrox will be in operation from 15 June until 15 September, from Monday to Sunday, from 11am to 9pm.

According to the town hall, assistance for people with disabilities will be extended and improved with an amphibious chair, two walking frames and two pairs of crutches with the additional support of Civil Protection officers.

Those interested in applying for any of the positions should send their CV to: provitamalaga@gmail.com

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A Costa del Sol town at the heart of an international Mediterranean Sea sustainability initiative
  2. 2 Wildfire in Malaga province under control
  3. 3 Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on Malaga motorway
  4. 4 Woman dies in Gibraltar after falling from window
  5. 5 Marbella nationalities summit focuses on elderly community
  6. 6 Restaurante Playa Bella: 50 years preserving the essence of traditional Spanish cuisine
  7. 7 Official school of languages in Fuengirola introduces new English and Spanish courses
  8. 8 Costa del Sol town halls study use of seawater for beach footbaths
  9. 9 Benalmádena announces plans for new car park under Los Nadales fair ground
  10. 10 Why renting a car at Malaga airport is key to exploring the province

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Surveillance drones and dog lifeguard service for Costa del Sol beach this summer