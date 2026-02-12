Malaga mental health: student threatens to jump off school wall

A Guardia Civil vehicle at the gates of the Torrox secondary school after the incident on Thursday.

An 18-year-old student threatened to jump off her school's wall in the coastal town of Torrox early on Thursday. Locals and teachers managed to dissuade her and prevent a possible tragedy.

The emergency services received a call from the Jorge Guillén secondary school around 9.35am. Medical and police units arrived at the scene when teachers and neighbours in the area had already managed to bring the situation under control.

The young woman was suffering an anxiety attack. An ambulance team attended to her, while the police gathered information and spoke to the school staff.

The incident has caused great concern among the students and their families. The school staff expressed their "support" for the girl and used the opportunity to raise awareness to the importance of paying attention to any signs of deteriorating mental health among students.