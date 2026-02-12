Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A Guardia Civil vehicle at the gates of the Torrox secondary school after the incident on Thursday. E. CABEZAS
112 incident

Malaga mental health: student threatens to jump off school wall

Locals and several teachers managed to dissuade the 18-year-old girl, who was suffering an anxiety attack

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Thursday, 12 February 2026, 15:31

An 18-year-old student threatened to jump off her school's wall in the coastal town of Torrox early on Thursday. Locals and teachers managed to dissuade her and prevent a possible tragedy.

The emergency services received a call from the Jorge Guillén secondary school around 9.35am. Medical and police units arrived at the scene when teachers and neighbours in the area had already managed to bring the situation under control.

The young woman was suffering an anxiety attack. An ambulance team attended to her, while the police gathered information and spoke to the school staff.

The incident has caused great concern among the students and their families. The school staff expressed their "support" for the girl and used the opportunity to raise awareness to the importance of paying attention to any signs of deteriorating mental health among students.

