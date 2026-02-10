Vélez-Málaga: man arrested after screwdriver attack leaves acquaintance needing surgery

The police in Vélez-Málaga have arrested a man for stabbing an acquaintance of his in the hand with a screwdriver.

The incident happened last week, when a third man called the police to say that there was a drunk individual, who turned out to be the suspect, in his garden.

According to sources, the incident started in the early hours of the morning with a fight between the two men. They assaulted each other and the detainee fled the scene and hid in his neighbour's garden by jumping over the fence.

When the neighbour called the emergency services, he said that the drunk individual in his garden was calling for help.

Upon their arrival, the police discovered that he did have a bleeding wound in his head. Unlike the victim, who required a surgery for the deep injury in his hand, however, the detainee's wound was not serious.

The man with the hand injury underwent surgery at the Axarquía district hospital, while the police arrested the suspect.