Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Comisaría de Vélez-Málaga
Crime

Vélez-Málaga: man arrested after screwdriver attack leaves acquaintance needing surgery

Allegedly intoxicated assailant found hiding in neighbour's garden after early-hours brawl leads to hospitalisation

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Tuesday, 10 February 2026, 12:12

The police in Vélez-Málaga have arrested a man for stabbing an acquaintance of his in the hand with a screwdriver.

The incident happened last week, when a third man called the police to say that there was a drunk individual, who turned out to be the suspect, in his garden.

According to sources, the incident started in the early hours of the morning with a fight between the two men. They assaulted each other and the detainee fled the scene and hid in his neighbour's garden by jumping over the fence.

When the neighbour called the emergency services, he said that the drunk individual in his garden was calling for help.

Upon their arrival, the police discovered that he did have a bleeding wound in his head. Unlike the victim, who required a surgery for the deep injury in his hand, however, the detainee's wound was not serious.

The man with the hand injury underwent surgery at the Axarquía district hospital, while the police arrested the suspect.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Classic car club to host breakfast meeting in Marbella for motoring enthusiasts
  2. 2 Costa del Sol businessman praised for his continued support of 'butterfly skin' children
  3. 3 David Larrubia steals the show to seal comeback win for Malaga CF
  4. 4 Mijas police arrest five and issue 74 drug reports in massive security sweep
  5. 5 Spain reclaim European futsal title after a decade-long wait
  6. 6 Widespread chaos for lower-league football across Malaga province due to weather disruption
  7. 7 Digital nomad accommodation complex to open in Torremolinos on Hotel Álamos site
  8. 8 Mijas launches forest fire prevention workshop to protect homes and woodlands
  9. 9 Gibraltar National Mint attends World Money Fair Berlin 2026
  10. 10 How to have a ball at Venice Carnival without spending a fortune

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Vélez-Málaga: man arrested after screwdriver attack leaves acquaintance needing surgery

Vélez-Málaga: man arrested after screwdriver attack leaves acquaintance needing surgery