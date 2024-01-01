Special edition Correos stamps feature image of Costa del Sol artist

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Monday, 1 January 2024, 22:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain’s Correos (post office) has issued a special edition set of stamps with the image of Vélez-Málaga painter Evaristo Guerra, 81. Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, presented Guerra with a collectible set of the stamps on Tuesday 26 December. During the presentation the painter said he was "full of emotion".

A stamp is already in circulation with the face of the Axarquía painter next to one of his works, Torre Azulada, which has been "an immense joy" Guerra said. Presenting the painter with the stamps, Lupiañez said: "This stamp with a work by Evaristo, with his face and the coat of arms of Vélez-Málaga, is now in legal circulation. As mayor and lifelong friend I am very happy, because he is an ambassador in his own land and with his art and style he continues to be one of our main cultural assets.”

Guerra went on to say, “Being an ambassador for Vélez-Málaga means a lot to me and I am very grateful for everything life has given me". He signed a series of the stamp for the mayor.

The painter hopes that Vélez-Málaga town hall will open a centre where he will be able to have a permanent exhibition with an area that could be used by other artists on a temporary basis. He held a retrospective of his work at the Centro de Arte Contemporáneo Francisco Hernández (CAC)in the town between February and June 2023.