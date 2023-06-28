Some Costa del Sol beach showers turned off for second summer running in effort to save water Several holiday resorts in the Axarquía will maintain the service in spite of the drought decrees issued by the Andalusian regional government which includes a 20 per cent reduction on domestic supply of water

Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga and Algarrobo town halls in the Axarquía have announced that the beach showers will remain turned off for the second summer running, although in Rincón de la Victoria the foot showers will remain active for the time being.

Nerja and Torrox have decided, for the time being, to keep the beach showers running. However, mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, told SUR last week that he wants to hold "a meeting to coordinate" now that all of the Axarquía’s coastal towns on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol are led by the Partido Popular, following last month’s local elections.

Medina acknowledged that the situation in the Axarquía is "very complicated" due to the drought, but said that leaving tourists and residents without this service "could cause us a lot of problems". He went on to say, "I appeal for the responsible use of water”. Torrox is currently receiving water from the Chíllar river transfer from Nerja, which was reduced by half in April when signs of depletion were detected in the river.

The cutting of the showers last summer was, in general, well received beach-goers in the Axarquia, despite some complaints. In Vélez-Málaga the foot showers were initially left on, but eventually they were also cut off due to "improper use” according to municipal sources.