Solution in sight for overcrowding problem at popular Costa del Sol beauty spot The regional government and Nerja town hall are working on a protocol to control visitor numbers at the Chíllar river, "one of the jewels" of Andalucía

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja

The Chíllar river in Nerja is experiencing yet another summer of serious overcrowding, with thousands of people heading to the beauty spot as an alternative to the beach, despite repeated calls to the Junta de Andalucía which is responsible for the area, for controls on numbers.

However, there may be good news for the site, which sees accidents and problems with rubbish every summer. During a press conference on Monday the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, announced that a company has shown interest in taking over the management of the area, in order to control visitor numbers at a press conference. The announcement came after a meeting held with the delegate of the Junta de Andalucía for, Patricia Navarro.

Armijo went on to say that another meeting is due to be held later this month to continue making progress on the possible regulation and control of access to the river, which lies within the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama natural park.

Coordination

Neither Navarro nor Armijo was able to specify a timeframe for this regulation to be put in place. "If the coordination between the town hall and the Junta continues as it is going and with the participation of this company, which is interested in the possible management of the recreational use of the Chíllar river, we could logically provide a definitive solution to this historic issue" the mayor argued.

Nerja town hall has been calling for "adequate control, with the corresponding measures from an environmental and safety point of view" for many years. Armijo said, “What is clear is that there are two administrations that are aware that this situation cannot be prolonged over time, for years and years they have been demanding that attention be paid to this situation, which fortunately has not resulted in serious consequences for users, but at any moment there could be an incident and that would be unforgivable".

"I trust that the Junta has the capacity to put an end to this problem in a very short time, and to be able to offer such an attractive space so that the people of Malaga and Andalucía can enjoy it in absolute conditions of safety and tranquillity for all", the mayor added.

Navarro added that the Chíllar river is "one of the jewels" of Andalucía, which is why they are working "for a management model for a more rational and sustainable, regulated use" of the area.