Malaga hotel chain to sell off furniture with profits going to Axarquía charities

Pilar Martínez Málaga Monday, 23 February 2026, 12:23 Share

Headboards, bedside tables, chairs, armchairs, mirrors, curtains and more that have been part of the furnishings at La Viñuela and Cortijo Bravo hotels in the Axarquía area of Malaga, owned by the Malaga B bou Iconic Hotels chain, will be just some of the items for sale in a charity market which starts on Tuesday 24 February. It will remain open until 3 March and around 700 objects are to be sold.

Siblings and founders of the chain, María and Andrés Herrero, have started a 1.5-million-euros refurbishment of the two hotels and the beach club. "We wanted these objects to continue to have life beyond our spaces, forming part of new stories and for this renovation to also become a way of caring, through collaboration with associations that do extraordinary work with people in need of support and accompaniment. This initiative allows us to unite renovation, sustainability and social commitment in the same action," the founders explain.

Under the concept 'New spaces for living', the items will be for sale in the Axarquia Room of B bou Iconic Hotel La Viñuela, from 11am until 7pm. The chain will donate the profits to Amirax, an association that works with and supports people with disabilities and/or developmental disorders.

Part of the profits will also go to Asociación Esperanza, an organisation in Axarquia that supports people with cancer, as well as their families and relatives. "This action reflects a more conscious way of understanding hospitality, where renovating also means caring, reusing and sharing value", say the chain.

María Herrero explains that "this stage coincides with a moment of growth for the group, which continues to develop its projects and raise the level of experience in each of its hotels" and points out that "this renovation is also conceived as an opportunity to promote a sustainable initiative with a social impact, in line with the group's commitment to the environment and to those who need it most".