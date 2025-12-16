Malaga's Axarquía area wakes up to a dusting of snow and hail

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Tuesday, 16 December 2025, 11:51 | Updated 12:26h. Share

A heavy hailstorm has covered Canillas de Aceituno in the east of Malaga province in white and the summit of La Maroma, the highest mountain in Malaga province at 2,069 metres above sea level, has a layer of snow for the second time this autumn.

The Axarquía area experienced heavy rains and thunderstorms overnight on Monday 15 December and into the early hours of Tuesday as storm Emilia made its way across the area.

Early in the morning traces of hail were still visible in parts of Canillas de Aceituno and on some rural roads. "If Canillas de Aceituno is already a beautiful village, this morning it is especially magical," the town hall shared on social media, accompanied by an image captured by Remedios Ruiz.

"Good morning and happy Tuesday! This is how dawn broke this morning in Canillas de Aceituno after last night's hailstorm in our village. Canillas de Aceituno Civil Protection urges you to take great care when out walking," the town hall added in another message with images by Raúl Ortiz.

The Axarquía also woke up to snow on La Maroma, thanks to a weather event which can occur without a warning being issued, when cold air in the upper layers of the atmosphere combines with humidity from the Mediterranean, favouring the appearance of hailstorms in mountainous and coastal areas. According to the state meteorological agency (Aemet), autumn is proving to be particularly variable, with marked temperature contrasts between day and night.

Canillas de Aceituno town hall has confirmed that no personal injuries or significant incidents have been reported, although attention remains focused on rural roads and runoff areas. The council has called for caution in the event of further rain or isolated storms. This episode comes at a time when rainfall is still welcome after five years of drought, although it is also causing concern due to its sporadic and intense nature, especially in inland areas of the Axarquía.