Seven things to do in Algarrobo on the eastern Costa del Sol this summer

There are traces of important civilisations including the Phoenicians, the Romans and Muslims in Algarrobo in Malaga province on the eastern Costa del Sol. The town is divided into two parts: Algarrobo Costa and Algarrobo Pueblo and both parts offer a variety of activities in summer.

Beaches and Coastal Path of Malaga A tour of familiar sandy beaches

In Algarrobo Costa you can enjoy welcoming beaches and a wide, well- equipped promenade with a variety of restaurants offering traditional 'pescaíto' (fried fish) and 'espeto' (sardines grilled in a traditional dug-out boat) as well as traditional dishes and more exotic cuisines. Facing the Mediterranean, this coastal area, which also has a dry dock from where trips out to sea are organised, is a great place to go during the day and in the evening.

The Senda Litoral de Málaga (Malaga province's coastal path) runs through Algarrobo, joining it on both sides with Vélez-Málaga, with some remarkable bridges and footbridges. At the same time, every summer there is a tourist train to take visitors to the various places of interest.

Fairs and evening events Plenty of fun and entertainment until the end of August

In August, the town offers numerous activities in the evening thanks to the Summer Nights and Playeando programmes, which include sporting and physical activities such as beach volleyball and tennis, pilates, yoga and a night-time hiking route to see the Perseids (on 10 August at the Pérgola de Mezquitilla). In addition, there will be live music and different workshops for different age groups.

There is also Algarroba Rock (30 August), Noche Flamenca (29 August) and the fairs of Algarrobo (from 31 July to 3 August) and of the centre of neighbouring Mezquitilla, which is shared between Vélez-Málaga and Algarrobo, from 21 to 24 August.

The 'tower of Pisa' of the Axarquía The curious watchtower baptised as the 'Ladeá'

Clearly crooked, but with no risk of falling, the 'Ladeá' watchtower in Algarrobo Costa has an approximate lean of 18 degrees. This makes it one of the most unique landmarks of the Axarquía coastline and known as the Axarquía's very own 'leaning tower of Pisa'.

Although today several residential buildings built decades ago overlook the sea, like other towers along the Andalusian coast, its main mission was to watch for possible enemy incursions from the Mediterranean.

Just a few metres from the Ladeada, there is another tower, known as La Torre Derecha (the tower on the right). The interior of this tower can be visited.

Necropolis of Trayamar A visitable burial site among subtropicals

It is located on a private estate, but can be visited free of charge. Just a short walk from Algarrobo Costa beach, on the road that connects this town with the A-7 motorway, is one of the great funerary landmarks left by the Phoenicians, which was discovered almost six decades ago.

The Phoenician necropolis of Trayamar, which has been declared an asset of cultural interest (BIC), is one of the most important of its kind in the entire Mediterranean area. It can normally be visited in the morning (from 9am to 1pm), from Monday to Saturday. It is advisable to telephone beforehand.

The old town A stroll through charming corners and streets

Inland lies Algarrobo Pueblo, a traditional whitewashed Andalusian town and a labyrinth of steep, narrow streets that invite you to walk rather than attempting to drive through them.

From the lower part of the town centre you can see some of its main landmarks, which are almost always religious buildings. Santa Ana church, with its slender tower, is the first stop on this pedestrian and tourist route.

A chapel with a view The hermitage that offers the best panoramic views

Early in the morning or late in the afternoon, there is a challenge in Algarrobo Pueblo, to climb up to the San Sebastián church. It is worth the walk up there not only to see the chapel itself and the garden area that surrounds it but also for the views from there: from the town centre and across to the Mediterranean Sea.

Typical products Carob cakes and sweet muscatel wine

A visit to Algarrobo Pueblo is not complete without buying its local products. Summer is still too early to buy the mangoes that are grown here, but it is a good time to buy two very traditional products.

On the other hand, there are Carmen Lupiáñez's famous Tortas de Algarrobo cakes, whose ingredients include olive oil, sweet wine, aniseed, matalahúga, cinnamon, almonds, flour and sugar. It is also possible to buy homemade muscatel wine.