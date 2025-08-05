Seven things to do in Torre del Mar and Caleta de Vélez on the Costa del Sol this summer

Javier Almellones Malaga Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 09:32 Share

They are two different population centres, but they form a unique symbiosis on the Axarquía coast on the eastern Costa del Sol. Torre del Mar and La Caleta de Vélez neighbour each other and both form part of the municipality of Vélez-Málaga. Together they offer the ideal summer destination with something for everyone from adrenaline-junkies, foodies, beach-lovers and history-buffs.

Catamaran excursion A dolphin-sighting trip

A great experience is embarking on the Zostera catamaran from La Caleta marina, which is also the most important fishing port in Malaga province. From there you might be lucky enough to spot dolphins, but even if you don't a trip on the catamaran is well worth it.

Even if you don't get to see these friendly marine mammals, you will always see part of the Axarquía's coastline from a different perspective and the trip includes the chance to swim in the open sea. Zostera offers several excursions including one with lunch or even visits to the Maro Cliffs protected area.

To the Sound of Rebalancing Musical evenings of all styles

Summer nights in Torre del Mar are full of music. Different styles converge in 'Al Son del Rebalaje' which until the end of August offers a varied evening programme of music and dance on the stage set up near the town's lighthouse. You can listen to Andalusian rock, choirs and dances or even a tribute to Joaquín Sabina and much more.

Gastronomic route The flavours of La Caleta

La Caleta de Vélez is a great place for foodies, with bars and restaurants offering the catch of the day from the local fishing harbour to other traditional specialities and modern, international cuisine.

Chinchín Puerto, El Saladero and El Puerto are award-winning restaurants and others including El Calderón, La Fuente, El Bodegón and La Parada are all very popular among locals and visitors alike.

Caleta town centre is ideal for shopping for seafood in its fishmongers' shops or the famous Algarrobo-style oil cakes in well-known bakeries.

The hidden vestiges The "hidden" lighthouse and castle of Torre del Mar

Torre del Mar has emblematic places such as its Paseo de Larios, a wide tree-lined pedestrian avenue and the two lighthouses, one old and the other modern, which are on the seafront. However, those who walk a short way up Avenida Tore Tore, which goes away from the beach from the modern blue and white lighthouse, will spot (on the right, tucked away behind the blocks of flats) an even older lighthouse; the town's first one, which is steeped in history.

Places that travel back in time Museums on sugar and fishing

Those who visit Torre del Mar and La Caleta de Vélez shouldn't leave without delving into the area's past. In Torre del Mar you can visit an old cane sugar factory, Nuestra Señora del Carmen, Antigua Fábrica de Azúcar, which was one of the main factories in the province of Malaga between the 19th and 20th centuries, while in La Caleta there is a fishing visitor's centre.

Aquavelis Slides and fun at the water park

Just opposite El Ingenio shopping centre on Avenida del Rey Juan Carlos 1 (the road that connects Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga) is Aqauvelis, one of the three water parks in the province of Malaga and the only one in the Axarquía. The Kamikaze, the Super Niagara or the Spiral are just some of the slides at the park.

A day at the beach From the River Vélez delta to La Caleta marina

Although La Caleta de Vélez also has its own beach, those of Torre del Mar, which are backed by a well-equipped promenade, are better known and wider.

From the dog beach at the western end of the town, to urban stretches with wide sandy areas. There is plenty to choose from on the more than three kilometres of Torre del Mar beach. There is no shortage of beach bars and restaurants on the beachfront, as well as children's play areas, outdoor gym equipment, beach libraries, ice-cream parlours and green areas.