New section of coastal path opens between Nerja’s La Caletilla and El Salón beaches The new path offers spectacular panoramic views and a different perspective of the town’s famous viewpoint

Mayor José Alberto Armijo and Diputación president Francisco Salado on the new stretch of the coastal path on Monday / e. cabezas

Nerja’s rugged coastline has historically hindered the pedestrian connection to its beaches. However, as part of Malaga province’s coastal path project, a new 175-metre-long section was opened on Monday, connecting La Caletilla and of El Salón beaches, which lie to the west of the town's Balcón de Europa.

Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación, has invested 163,000 euros to complete the project which began last December. The president of the provincial institution, Francisco Salado, accompanied by Nerja’s mayor, José Alberto Armijo, visited the new section on Monday.

Walls with handrails have been built for greater safety along the stairs and LED streetlights have been installed along almost all of the new stretch and are the same as those on the steps down to the beach from the Balcón de Europa. There are also shrubs and flowers along with an irrigation system as well as two benches and two litter bins.

85 per cent completed

"The coastal path is a project for everyone, for the whole province, and will give added value to Nerja, to its tourism excellence," said Salado.

This new section is the fifth to have been constructed in Nerja, with the others being the bridges at the mouths of the Chíllar and Seco rivers and the two sections at Calahonda beach, at the beginning of the Carabineros promenade. The coastal path continues to make progress along the province and earlier this month it reached 85 per cent completion with the construction of a new footbridge over the Vaquero stream in Estepona.

Salado and Armijo also visited Calle Bajamar, which goes down to Burriana beach, as well as Calle Córdoba in the town, whose redevelopment works have also been carried out with funding from the Diputación. In both cases the sewage network, drinking water supply, telecommunications connections, electricity and street lighting have been renewed and both have new pavements.