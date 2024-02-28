Search operation for missing paddle boarder on Costa del Sol finds body in Caleta de Vélez

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 13:22 Compartir Copiar enlace

The search operation activated to try and locate the man who disappeared after going paddle surfing on Benajarafe beach on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol yesterday afternoon (27 February) has found a body five nautical miles from Caleta de Vélez.

According to SUR sources, the body has not yet been formally identified, although the missing man's family has been told of the discovery.

Early this Wednesday morning Spain's Salvamento Marítimo maritime rescue service mobilised the Hamal and Alnitak vessels to comb the shoreline from Malaga to Almuñécar in Granada province to try and find the whereabouts of Nicolás Notario Romero, a 53-year-old man from Marbella. The Helimer 207 helicopter and Sasemar 305 aircraft also joined in the search, as well as the Guardia Civil's Río Gallo patrol boat and Cuco helicopter.

On Tuesday afternoon, Salvamento Marítimo activated the search operation, originally involving two boats and a helicopter, to find the whereabouts of the man who disappeared after he went out paddle boarding in the Benajarafe area. It was his wife who, when he did not return, alerted the 112 emergency services at around 5pm. As SUR reported, at approximately 8pm the search was halted for the day, without success, due to the lack of visibility.

The missing man is Nicolás Notario Romero who works in Marbella as a real estate agent and has two children, aged 12 and 9. His wife, Laura, confirmed to SUR this morning that her husband promised her that he would be back soon. "He left with his clothes on, he didn't take his mobile phone, just his keys, swimming costume, T-shirt, some booties and a watch. I told him to be back before 5pm because we had an appointment with a specialist for our daughter in Rincón de la Victoria", she said, visibly affected. At 5.10pm Laura told SUR she started to get nervous and sensed that something was wrong. " looked out onto the beach and saw nothing, there was no one there. The sea was calm but it was quite windy from the west", she added.