Los Rubios, a stretch of wilderness between traditional Costa del Sol beaches

Los Rubios beach in Torre de Benagalbón (Rincón de la Victoria) is an untouched stretch of wilderness nestled between the more typical, built-up beaches of the Costa del Sol.

Between Arroyo Santillán, which for some years now has had a spectacular wooden bridge going over it, and Benagalbón dry river, there is an area known as Los Rubios eco-promenade. It is possible to walk along a path, but in this case there is not a hint of concrete. Instead there is a firm stretch of sand, suitable for both cyclists, pedestrians and joggers.

The absence of concrete means that there are some botanical species that are not easy to find in other parts of Malaga's coast, from the sea lily to the barron and the sabina negral.

The slope between the promenade and the beach is also home to vineyards from which the Muscat of Alexandria grape, typical of this area of Malaga province, will be ready for picking in a matter of days. It is difficult to get into the water both because of the steep slope and the stones.

J. A.

The popular 'El Deo' restaurant which is located in the area, is known for its espeto sardines but also its spaciousness, fast service and fried fish. It also has a small children's playground inside for which a small fee is charged.

This restaurant has found competition this year with Calmados Street Food, where clients can order online from their table. Instead of the traditional seafood found in El Deo and other nearby eateries, they offer gourmet hamburgers, sushi and nachos.

Just a few metres from one of the watchtowers there is a table tennis table, which is especially popular in the cooler evenings when locals bring their racquets and balls down to the beach for a match.