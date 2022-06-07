Rock jumpers face fines of 751 to 1,500 euros if caught in Nerja The town hall modified a local law to ban the activity in January 2021 but, at the moment, there is no signage indicating this prohibition along the 14 kilometres of Nerja's coastline

Nerja boasts one of the most rugged coastlines on the Spanish coast, with spectacular rocks and cliffs and especially in the Maro-Cerro Gordo area. Jumping from the rocks into the sea has become a popular, albeit risky sport and last Thursday it took the life of a 19-year-old from Torre del Mar.

The young man drowned after jumping from the well-known Tarzan Peak, at the easternmost end of Burriana beach. Although the death is under judicial investigation, it is believed that the man drowned after impact with the sea. According to sources consulted by SUR, the jump was made from a height of approximately ten metres.

The activity has been banned by Nerja town hall since January 2021, when the council modified a byelaw dating from November 2017, which stipulated that "for the safety of bathers it is forbidden to jump into the sea water from the upper areas of the cliffs, rocks, breakwaters, marked areas where bathing is prohibited or access is restricted, shallow areas and spaces that pose a risk to the safety of people and other users."

Fines

Fines of 751 to 1,500 euros could be given to people caught jumping. However, in the vicinity of the Burriana rocks there is, for the moment, no signage indicating this prohibition, nor is there any along the 14 kilometres of Nerja's coastline.

"The lifeguard service warns people of this prohibition when they see anyone in the area," municipal sources explained to SUR, while adding that they are going to "reinforce" the signage. "In recent years, action has been taken to remove ropes or other items that people place on the cliffs to jump," they added, while admitting that, so far, no fines have been imposed. However, lifeguards do call the local police if they suspect people are going to jump.