Man drowns after jumping into sea from rocks at Burriana beach in Nerja The 20-year-old from Torre del Mar leapt off the Pico del Tarzán but his friends lost sight of him

The rocks are at the far end of Burriana Beach. / E. cabezas

An afternoon on the beach in Nerja came to a tragic end on Thursday, when a 20-year-old man from Torre del Mar drowned after leaping into the sea from some rocks at the east end of Burriana beach. This is a popular spot for swimmers, and the rocks from which they jump are beween five and nearly ten metres high.

The alarm was raised by half a dozen of the young man's friends at 5.45pm, after he leapt from the rock known as Pico del Tarzán, and didn't resurface from the water.

The emergency services rushed to the scene, including Guardia Civil, Local Police, Civil Protection, Maritime Rescue, divers and a search helicopter.

Unfortunately their efforts to save the young man were in vain. His body was found floating a few metres from where he had fallen into the water and although rescuers took him to a nearby cove, which was difficult to access, and tried to resuscitate him, it was too late.