Resurfacing work to the MA-3108 between Benamargosa and Cútar. SUR
Road closure in inland Axarquía while improvements are made
Transport

According to the Malaga provincial authority, the 6.1km section of road will be closed to traffic until Friday 1 September

EugeAxarquíanio Cabezas

Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 19:30

Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, began work on Monday 21 August to improve the road surface on a 6.1-kilometre section of the MA-3108, between the inland villages of Benamargosa and Cútar in the Axarquía.

According to a press release published by the provincial authority, the road will be closed to traffic until Friday 1 September, between 7am and 3pm. Diversions have been set up on the MA-3113, A-356, MA-3116, MA-3112, MA-3109 and MA-3106.

The contract was awarded to Canteras de Almargen S.L. and is worth 584,258.28 euros. The work involves improving the road surface in the most deteriorated sections, in particular between kilometre points 1.405 and signposting will be replaced with paint on the edges of the road.

