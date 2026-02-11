Rincón de la Victoria's treasure cave saw record-breaking visitor numbers in 2025

SUR Wednesday, 11 February 2026, 16:25 Share

The Cueva del Tesoro (treasure cave) cave in Rincón de la Victoria set a new record for visitor numbers in 2025, with 146,581 people visiting the historical site, that is an increase of 8.06 per cent over the previous year.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria Francisco Salado welcomed these figures, saying "The Cueva del Tesoro has established itself as one of the major tourist and cultural attractions in Malaga province thanks to ongoing management, constant improvement of the visitor experience and a firm commitment to promoting tourism in the municipality’"

Councillor for tourism and caves, Antonio José Martín, said, "There is enormous and growing interest in visiting the only marine cave open to the public in Europe and one of only three in the world."

The majority of visitors to the cave are Spanish, with 84,427 visits in 2025, of which 67,293 visits were from Andalucía, followed by the Madrid, which reached 6,389, showing a growth of 104.31 per cent.

In terms of international tourism, 2025 saw significant increases in key markets, especially Germany, with 8,060 visitors and an increase of 68.83 per cent, followed by the United Kingdom with 7,023 visitors. They are followed by France, Poland, Italy, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

Salado highlighted "the notable increase in international tourism" which he said "shows that the Cueva del Tesoro is gaining ground in European markets and reinforces our strategy of promoting the area abroad".

The mayor also pointed out that the Cueva del Tesoro was awarded TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice 2025 for the second consecutive year, a recognition based on actual visitor ratings that places the cave among the top 10 per cent of tourist experiences in the world.

The Cueva de la Victoria recorded a total of 1,832 visitors in 2025, compared to 1,599 in 2024, representing an increase of 14.57 per cent. Most of the visits came from Andalucía (747) and Madrid (423). Among foreign visitors, Germany and the UK were the highest, followed by visitors from Poland, the US and Switzerland.

The Cueva de la Victoria offers an expert-guided experience, part of an active caving tourism activity of great historical and archaeological significance, which allows visitors to discover the dawn of humanity through a site with more than 30,000 years of history. The Roman Villa Antiopa site received a total of 11,858 visitors in 2025.