Some of the stray cats that hang around nearby homes. SUR
Animal welfare

Rincón de la Victoria town hall to remove stray cats from residential areas around Calle Conchitina

The municipal health department has counted 40 felines in the colony, 26 of which are sterilised, vaccinated and microchipped

José Rodríguez Cámara

José Rodríguez Cámara

Rincòn de la Victoria

Friday, 15 August 2025, 17:29

The municipal health department for Rincón de la Victoria, headed by Lola Ramos, has instructed animal health services to remove the cat colony in Calle Conchitina. According to residents of the area, these strays are causing road safety and health issues by frequenting the swimming pools and other communal areas, as well as showing up on the terraces of residents' own homes.

Residents living near the vacant plot of wasteland at the end of this street where the cats have settled (Conchitina) claim that they have been constantly bothered by the excessive presence of these animals since 2021. They maintain that they have informed the town hall in writing about these nuisances and that the issue has already become a public health problem due to the source of infection posed by these feral cats.

The local council explained that it has already conducted visits to the site to assess the situation and notes that some 40 cats have been counted although, according to those affected, there are over 50. Ramos' department states that, "26 have been sterilised, vaccinated and microchipped."

"Illegal cat-feeders"

"The main problem is caused by some people who indiscriminately bring in food without authorisation. This causes overpopulation, attracting more strays and thus increasing the number of individual cats in the colony," said Ramos. The councillor also highlighted the "negative consequences from the accumulation of food left to rot".

"These people are not cooperating at all, they put out large quantities of food that they don't then take away and they remove the information posters that warn against feeding the cats, as this is already covered by authorised individuals following guidelines that avoid health problems," insists Ramos.

In this respect, as already published in the aforementioned SUR article, the Local Police have been instructed to carry out surveillance "to identify these illegal cat-feeders".

The councillor believes that, "Once the unauthorised feeding point is eliminated, the problems will be reduced."

