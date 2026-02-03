Rincón de la Victoria town hall promises to restore Civil War 'desbanda' plaques ahead of commemorative walk

Plaque commemorating the sinking of a C3 submarine off the coast of La Cala del Moral.

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Tuesday, 3 February 2026, 16:57 Share

The town hall of Rincón de la Victoria has committed to restoring key Civil War commemorative plaques, despite a heated political debate that saw a formal proposal for their repair rejected during a recent council meeting.

The proposal, brought forward by the political group Con Rincón, sought to guarantee the restoration of historical markers before the annual "La Desbandá" walk passes through the eastern Costa del Sol town this Thursday, 5 February.

The proposal, which was rejected by Vox and the ruling Partido Popular (PP) party, included four points: two plaques of historical memory that Con Rincón want to see restored in time for this year's Desbandá walk.

The group also wanted to allow the Asociación Socio Cultural y Club Senderista La Desbandá to be able to spend the night in a public space in the town should they need to on Thursday.

Con Rincón has also proposed that the town hall "publicises and promotes La Desbandá walks which take place every year as they pass through our municipality, as part of the cultural programme".

In her explanation of the reasons for voting against the proposal, councillor for culture Paz Couto stated, "I can tell you now that they will be restored."

The democratic memory sites in Rincón de la Victoria include a plaque commemorating the sinking of a Republican C3 submarine by a German vessel, which is on La Cala del Moral promenade.

This landmark is stop number nine on the Desbandá route. Stop number 10 is a plaque by a hole caused by a shell, still visible in the El Cantal tunnels, which remembers the victims of the Desbandá who fled Malaga in February 1937.

As for the request that the participants in this route could spend the night in a municipal facility, Con Rincón argued that it is a request of the group that organises the annual Desbandá walk. Con Rincón pointed out that other towns including Motril and Adra, where the PP also governs, offers accommodation to walkers.