Eastern Costa del Sol town to hold chess marathon in April

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced the second 'Maratón Blitz de Ajedrez' (chess blitz marathon), which will be held on 26 April and will be attended by more than a hundred players from different parts of Spain. The tournament will award 2,000 euros in prizes, of which 500 euros will go to the overall winner.

The event is being organised by the sports department of Rincón de la Victoria town hall along with the 'Club Ajedrez Victoria' (Victoria chess club) and will take place in the Rubén Ruzafa indoor sports pavilion in Torre de Benagalbón.

The president of the Victoria chess club, Sonia Lara, said: "We are very excited to be able to organise this event again, which offers a more spectacular chess because of the pace of play, which, added to the number of games played in a single day, arouses the interest of many participants attracted by this less common form of competition".

The tournament will be played using the Swiss and Dutch system, in a single group of 17 rounds, with a pace of play of four minutes plus three seconds increment per move. It will be valid for ELO FIDE Blitz and Elo of the Andalusian Chess Federation (FADA). The pairings will be made using the VegaChess computer programme.

The day will begin at 10am and after the publication of the pairings, the first round will begin. In addition to the cash prizes, trophies and prizes will be awarded by category, including age, ELO and women's category.

Registrations are now open and can be made by emailing clubajedrezvictoria@gmail.com. The deadline for registration is 23.59 on 23 April, or until full capacity is reached.

Players with a valid federative licence who are registered in the GEFE platform can participate. Players federated outside Andalucía must be enabled in the corresponding section (enabled, registration and consultation, new enabled).