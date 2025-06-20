Costa del Sol resort encourages tourists to offset their environmental and water footprint

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Friday, 20 June 2025, 16:23 | Updated 16:36h. Compartir

The Huella Zero initiative of the provincial authority's Turismo y Planificación Costa del Sol has launched a new positive action, which encourages tourists in the area to be more conscious of the environmental impact they leave during their stay in the municipality. The Rincón's tourist office offers a QR code, which takes the visitor to the Turismo Rincon website, which will estimate their carbon and water footprint.

"This initiative offers visitors the opportunity to find out about the environmental impact of their trip by means of a brief and accessible questionnaire, encouraging awareness and responsible action," said councillor Antonio José Martín.

Mayor Francisco Salado added: "With just six questions, this tool calculates the carbon dioxide emissions and water consumption generated by their trip. In addition to raising awareness, this initiative encourages collaboration in ecological restoration projects in the province of Malaga, facilitated by offsetting the environmental footprint. The funds raised contribute to the reforestation of two areas affected by fires, where 1,100 trees have already been planted, with the capacity to absorb up to 155 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere."

Zoom Information point for calculating decarbonisation. SUR

This action is part of the decarbonisation strategy promoted by Turismo Costa del Sol. "It is a sign of our commitment to responsible tourism that respects the environment," said Salado.

In terms of new tourism developments, since the beginning of the month, the cliffs of El Cantal have featured the first Punto Azul (blue point) - a new resource dedicated to the marine heritage of the province. It is part of the landmarks of the Senda Azul - a route developed by the provincial authority. It is a panel, with state-of-the-art technological tools, with the aim of enriching the visitor's experience, as it provides information about doing an underwater tour.