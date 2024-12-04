Costa del Sol town awards 4.4-million-euro contract for its 'biggest project' yet

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 18:15

The first contract to create a new leisure park in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol has been awarded to the joint venture formed by Copesol, from Malaga, and Maygar, based in La Roda de Andalucía, Seville. They beat 17 other bidders for the Parque del Mediterráneo contract which is worth 4.4 million euros including IVA tax.

When the mayor of Rincon Francisco Salado announced the project in October he explained that this first tender corresponds to the first phase of the future park. The work is expected to start in early 2025 and take 12 months to complete.

The town hall along with Malaga's provincial authority , the Diputación de Málaga, are financing this first phase of the project with the council hoping to receive European funding for the second phase.

The new park, which will occupy the same surface area as 26 football pitches, has been described by Salado as the "biggest in the history" of the town. The site chosen for this project is in Torre de Benagalbón, on plots of land around Calles Lebeche and Pampero and La Marina primary school.

There will be a lake and exercise machines, two petanque rinks, gardens, rest areas and a large children's area as well as a kiosk and the picnic area.