Eastern Costa del Sol municipal swimming pools open for summer

The sports department of Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced the official opening of the municipal swimming pools located in Calle Malvaloca (Rincón de la Victoria) and Benagalbón, which will be operational throughout the summer season.

Councillor Antonio José Martín, said, "We have carried out a series of improvements to both facilities, with a total budget of 57,787 euros, including the incorporation of new artificial grass areas and the extension of shaded areas with fixed sunshades."

The municipal swimming pools will be open every day from 12pm to 7.30pm in Benagalbón and Rincón de Victoria from Monday to Friday from 3.30pm to 7.30pm and at weekends from 12pm to 7.30pm until 5 September.

Fees start at two euros per day for registered children under 15 years of age. Monthly passes are also available and can be purchased directly at the facilities.

Swimming courses aimed at all ages have also started: babies from 0 to three years old, as well as for children from four to 14 years old and adults at beginners and intermediate or advanced levels in different afternoon shifts, with periods ranging from 25 June to 15 July, from 17 July to 14 August, and from 18 August to 5 September. The monthly fee ranges from 13 to 20 euros with classes two to three times a week.

For more information, call: 624807354, Monday to Friday from 9:30am to 1:30pm or email: piscinas@grupoaml.es.