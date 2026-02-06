Historic ‘La Cochinita’ train carriage to be restored for Rincón de la Victoria’s new Mediterranean Park

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Friday, 6 February 2026, 14:47 Share

An abandoned train carriage is set to become a focal point of Rincón de la Victoria’s future Parque del Mediterráneo.

The 12-tonne vehicle was moved to its new permanent home on Tuesday, 3 February, where it will be transformed into a tribute to 'La Cochinita' - the historic train that linked the Axarquía with Malaga city until the 1960s.

The wagon, which originally operated in Salamanca between 1970 and 1984 before being gifted by Renfe, has had a turbulent history in the town.

Until 2008, it served as a library on the promenade near the old railway station. However, following the library's closure, it was moved to a municipal site on Calle Lebeche where it fell into disrepair and became a target for vandalism.

The town hall is currently in talks with specialist restoration firms to finalise a contract for the works. Officials have confirmed that the restoration will take place on-site, as the logistics and costs of transporting the massive 12-tonne structure outside the municipality would be prohibitive.

The wagon's new home, the Parque del Mediterráneo, is a massive urban development covering an area equivalent to 26 football pitches.

The project is backed by nearly nine million euros from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

The first phase of the park is scheduled for inauguration this spring. Once open, the town hall will tender the contract for the next stage of the project, with the goal of completing the entire park by 2028.