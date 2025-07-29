Residents of eastern Costa del Sol town face hike in water bills

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 11:31 Share

The more than 22,000 inhabitants of Torrox on the eastern Costa del Sol will soon have to pay more for their water bills. During a council meeting held on Monday 28 July councillors approved the modification of the bylaw regulating the water supply and sewerage service charges.

This rise is due to the application of an annual increase as well as the price hike in the purchase of water at source as a result of the decision by the Mancomunidad association of town halls in the eastern Costa del Sol-Axarquía. Torrox town hall will introduce an increase of 0.63 cents per month for every 15,000 litres of water consumed.

The mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina said in a statement that since he became mayor in 2015 "taxes and fees have not been increased". He added, "If we do not take this to the council meeting, the deficit incurred by the company, according to the contract, will have to be paid by the town hall. In view of this, the town hall would be paying for one person who is trying to save money and another who is not, which is unfair."