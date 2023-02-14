Dog rescued from Axarquía irrigation pool Firefighters tied a number of tyres together with rope to form a ladder which allowed the animal to climb out of the water

Firefighters in the Axarquía rescued a dog that had fallen into an irrigation pool on a subtropical fruit plantation in the village of Benajarafe last Thursday, 9 February.

Local residents spotted the animal - a Spanish Mastiff and German Shepherd cross– and saw that it could not get out due to the plastic cover surrounding the pool, so they called the local fire brigade.

When they arrived the firefighters attached a number of tyres together with a rope to form a ladder and then one of them climbed down. After calming the dog, which had become anxious, they managed to rescue it. Apart from being tired and anxious, the dog was physically in good health.

Firefighters dried the dog off with a towel after pulling it out of the water / CPB

This was the second time in 2023 that Axarquía firefighters have been called to a canine rescue. On 24 January they helped a dog that had got its head trapped in a latticed concrete wall in Vélez-Málaga while it was trying to chase a cat. The firefighters managed to free the animal's head by breaking a part of the wall and again, the animal was freed unharmed.