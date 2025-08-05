Regional government allocates two million euros to improve access roads to popular Malaga town

Eugenio Cabezas Cómpeta Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 12:04 Share

The Junta de Andalucía regional government has allocated two million euros to improving access roads to Cómpeta in Malaga province's Axarquía area.

The regional spokesperson for development and housing, Rocío Díaz, paid an official visit to Cómpeta last week where she met with the mayor, Rosa Luz Fernández. Díaz outlined the work carried out to improve infrastructure in order to bring the inland municipalities of Malaga province closer together.

"The Andalusian government is aware of how important it is for municipalities such as Cómpeta to have good communications that improve the quality of life and stabilise the population," said Díaz in a statement, in which she stated that the Junta has also improved road safety on the A-7207 road between Canillas de Albaida and Cómpeta, with an investment of 1.4 million euros.

She said the work had meant "a radical change to the road, which became wider, had its surface improved over four kilometres and is now safer, as an accident black spot at the entrance to the municipality was eliminated with the construction of a roundabout".

The councillor visited this spot, where the A-7207 and A-7206 (Cómpeta to N-340 via Algarrobo) meet, with the mayor, where she said "not only has the number of accidents been significantly reduced, thanks to greater visibility, but it has also been used to turn it into a symbol of the municipality and its traditions". The town hall has recently added a statue and decorations dedicated to the town's 'Noche del Vino' (wine night), which celebrates the area's grape harvest on 15 August every year.

Díaz also referred to the work carried out at the end of last year to repair the serious damage caused by the Dana storms on the road between Cómpeta and Torrox. "The regional government acted swiftly to deal with an emergency, with the road completely destroyed," she said and added that the road was reopened within a few weeks.