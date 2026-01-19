Eastern Costa del Sol town recognised by Moroccan Consulate in Spain for its support towards Muslim community

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 19 January 2026, 19:45 Share

The Consul General of the Kingdom of Morocco in Algeciras, Abdellah Bedoud, has publicly thanked the mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, for the support provided to the Moroccan community living in the eastern Costa del Sol town. An official reception was held at Torrox town hall last week, during which both parties "strengthened institutional ties", according to a statement from Torrox town hall.

The meeting came following the tragic deaths of the Rabah family on 25 November 2025 after a gas leak in their home in the Pontil area of the town. The deaths shocked Torrox and residents and institutions offered their support towards the town's Moroccan community by looking after relatives and assisting with the procedures for the repatriation of the bodies to Morocco, a gesture which was expressly thanked by the Consul General during his visit.

During the reception, Bedoud highlighted "the assistance, help and closeness" shown by the town towards the Moroccan community, especially in the most difficult moments after the death of the Rabah family. The consul stressed the importance of the institutional cooperation and support received in Torrox, which the town hall says has a "large Moroccan community fully integrated into the local social and economic life".

Medina said in a statement that "events like this strengthen the ties between peoples and cultures and demonstrate that coexistence, respect and solidarity are essential values on which to build a more just and cohesive society". The mayor insisted that Torrox is a "diverse and open" municipality, in which integration and coexistence are part of its identity.

During the meeting, the Consul General and the mayor discussed issues related to the economy, culture and way of life in Morocco and Spain, as well as the shared values between the two countries. Both parties showed their willingness to open new avenues of collaboration and to promote joint activities, both in Torrox and in Morocco. "Meetings like this reflect the shared commitment to strengthen coexistence and respect between all communities that are part of our society," concluded Medina.

There are around 1,000 Moroccan residents living in Torrox, which has a total population of just over 22,000. According to the town hall the community is "especially visible in sectors such as agriculture, services, the hotel and catering trade and commerce, as well as in the local educational, cultural and sporting life, where intercultural coexistence has been consolidated as one of the distinctive features of the locality".