A Punto Violeta stand at the Weekend Beach festival in Torre del Mar. J. Rhodes
Gender violence

'Purple points' return to festivals and major events on eastern Costa del Sol

The 'Puntos violeta' provide support, information and safe places for victims of any form of gender violence

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 11:45

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol will once again have its 'Punto Violeta' (purple point) stands at festivals and other large- ... scale events in the municipality throughout summer.

