'Purple points' return to festivals and major events on eastern Costa del Sol

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol will once again have its 'Punto Violeta' (purple point) stands at festivals and other large- ... scale events in the municipality throughout summer.

The stalls are designed to provide information, support and safe places for victims of any kind of gender violence, including sexual harassment and assault. They will be present at Torre del Mar's Santiago and Santa Ana Feria fair, which starts on Tuesday 22 July and at the Air Festival and Vélez-Málaga's San Miguel fair in September, among others.

"All information, advice and assistance that can be provided to prevent gender violence is positive," said the councillor for social affairs, Juan García on Monday 21 July at the launch of this year's campaign.

"The 'Puntos Violetas' are spaces for information and immediate attention that will be present at various events to prevent gender violence, protect women's rights and ensure safe and harassment-free leisure environments," the councillor said.

The 'Puntos violeta' can be found at the Santiago and Santa Ana de Torre del Mar day fair on 25 and 26 July from 4 to 6pm. At the Torre del Mar International Air Festival on 7 September, from 9.30am to 2.30pm on Paseo de Larios. At the Noche en Vela in Vélez-Málaga, on 30 August, from 8pm to midnight on Plaza de la Constitución. Finally, at the Real Feria de San Miguel in Vélez-Málaga, on 26 and 27 September, it will be from 4 to 8pm in Paseo de Andalucía, next to the old food market.

"We also want to transfer our information and prevention campaigns to visitors and residents of the municipality who participate in these celebrations. The fight against sexual aggression is the responsibility of society as a whole," said deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Atencia. Vélez-Málaga town hall has reiterated its "commitment to equality, respect and the eradication of any form of violence against women, especially in contexts where their vulnerability increases".