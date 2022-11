Protesters to demand secondary school They will gather near the land where the school is planned to be built

The Benajarafe and Chilches villages association is taking to the streets today, Friday, at 5pm to demand a secondary school. Protesters are gathering near the land where the school is planned, which they say Vélez-Málaga town hall has done nothing about for six months. In a message shared on social networks, protesters ask people to come "with a rucksack, notebook and pencil because classes are starting".