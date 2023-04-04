Pre-history goes on display in the Axarquía The new exhibition space in Alcaucín includes replicas of Neanderthal bone remains found in the Cueva del Boquete de Zafarraya in 1979

A new visitor’s centre has opened in the Axarquía village of Alcaucín, near to the Boquete de Zafarraya cave, where in 1979 Professor Cecilio Barroso, who died last February, found a jawbone of a Neanderthal woman.

Visitors to the new cultural space will be able to see replicas of the skeletal remains found during excavations of the cave located on the border with Granada province, silicon models of Neanderthal families and information panels explaining the importance of this historical period in the Axarquía.

The new Centro de Interpretación Valle de Alcaucín (CIVA) is on Calle Alta and has two rooms: one, the prehistoric room shows findings at the cave and another called 'Alcaucín, territorio de frontera' (territory and border) which bears witness to different historical periods that have left their mark on the village, including Zalia castle and the Alcázar fortress, as explained by the mayor of Alcaucín, Ágata González, during last week’s inauguration.

Discovered by chance

González said she was "proud that the rich heritage of Alcaucín can be seen and serves as another reason to visit the town in the heart of the Sierras Tejeda and Almijara natural park".

The Cueva del Boquete de Zafarraya was found by chance by the professor and archaeologist Cecilio Barroso in 1979, while he was on holiday in the village. Between 1982 and 1983 numerous Neanderthal bone remains were found there, some of which, including a female jawbone, are on display in the Museum of Malaga. The site is listed as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).

Alcaucín’s new public library on Calle Antoñín Barco was also opened at the same time. Both projects have received a grant from Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación.