Popular Costa del Sol restaurant near 'treasure' cave renews two prestigious awards

Marina Martínez Rincón de la Victoria Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 11:17 Share

Lacaliza restaurant, which is located next to the Cueva del Tesoro in La Cala del Moral (Rincón de la Victoria) on the eastern Costa del Sol has just renewed two of the most prestigious distinctions it achieved in 2024: the Solete award from the Repsol Guide and the Plato de Oro award from the National Gastronomy Awards presented by Radio Turismo.

The restaurant run by Óscar Delgado and Conchi García in Rincón de la Victoria already has the plaque certifying the first award and will receive the second on 30 September at the Alfonso XIII hotel in Cartagena (Murcia), during the gala which has taken place every year since 1985.

"We are delighted because it is recognition of both our work and the location," Óscar Delgado told SUR. He added, "Our goal is always to do better. Every day we improve our facilities and the customer experience, because the customer is king."

The restaurant is starting to attract diners from outside Andalucía and even gets customers from the USA: "With the direct flight to New York they call months in advance to make reservations." Delgado explained, adding that the location is a plus point as it is right next to the Cueva del Tesoro.

Lacaliza employs 70 staff and covers a 3,500-square-metre space spread over two floors, including a roof terrace offering panoramic views after-dinner drinks and more than 250 spirits to choose from and live music in summer.

Delgado and García have recently created Absoluto, a concept focused on the evening where you can enjoy a relaxed menu that combines dinner, music and drinks without having to leave your table. That's on the ground floor, while the middle floor is home to its main attraction: a gastronomic offering based on local produce and zero-kilometre ingredients. The stars of the show here are rice dishes, Iberian meats, fish from nearby Caleta de Vélez fishing harbour and the variety of desserts made in the restaurant's own kitchen.