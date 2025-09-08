Police manhunt for person who fled scene after high-end car stolen in Belgium was located on Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Monday, 8 September 2025, 13:48 Share

A 41-year-old Dominican man was arrested in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol on suspicion of being involved in the theft of a high-end car from Belgium on Thursday 4 September. Three hand guns and 960 euros were also found in the car. Police are still looking for a second person who managed to escape arrest.

The metallic grey Audi RS3 Sportback had been parked for several hours on Calle Verdiales in Vélez-Málaga and local residents became suspicious of the two men who they had seen getting in and out of it. A Local Police patrol car arrived at the scene as one of the men managed to flee on foot. The other occupant of the car, a 41-year-old Dominican man, was arrested at the scene without resistance.

The arrested man, with the initials L. A. R. S. and a resident in Madrid, told the officers that he did not know the driver who had fled and that he had only brought him from Manilva to Vélez-Málaga "because a mutual friend had asked him to". He did not provide any details to the police about the mutual friend.

The vehicle seized had been reported as stolen in Belgium according to information obtained by SUR. The arrested man was handed over to Vélez-Málaga's National Police for legal proceedings to start. Sources consulted have indicated that there may have been two hitmen involved, although the investigation is still in its early stages.

The man who fled the scene ran in the direction of Calle Villa de Madrid in Vélez-Málaga and police are still looking for him. He is described as 1.85 metres tall, slim, with dark skin and was wearing a cap at the time of his escape.