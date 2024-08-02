Police chase teenage motorcycle riders without licence through Costa del Sol town

Eugenio Cabezas Friday, 2 August 2024, 15:38 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 17, who were riding a 125cc motorbike without a licence, were eventually stopped by police officers as they drove through a 20-kilometre zone at more than 40km/h in Torrox Costa, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol earlier this week.

The pair, both residents of Nerja, ignored police sirens and managed to travel five kilometres before a patrol vehicle eventually stopped them in the town’s El Peñoncillo beach area.

The chase lasted about 15 minutes, through pedestrian areas including the Ferrara seafront, where they drove the wrong way along a one-way street, at high speed. A number of pedestrians narrowly avoided being hit during the chase.

The 15-year-old driver tested negative for alcohol and told the officers that he had fled because he did not have a motorbike licence. According to sources he was very sorry for what he had done.