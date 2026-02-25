Police break poaching ring in Maro that took ‘trophy’ goat heads

Image of the weapons seized by the Guardia Civil.

Police have dismantled a sophisticated poaching gang accused of illegally hunting and decapitating protected mountain goats in the Maro-Cerro Gordo Natural Park.

TheGuardia Civil operation, launched following reports of animal carcasses found without heads, has led to multiple arrests in the Nerja and Almuñécar areas. Investigators believe the group operated under the cover of darkness, using high-tech equipment to bypass environmental protections.

The perpetrators took advantage of the rutting season and the complex terrain to make raids at dusk

"The brutality of the finds - animals simply left to rot after being decapitated - suggests a group motivated by the prestige of the kill," a spokesperson for the Civil Guard stated.

During the raids, officers seized:

• Illegal firearms: Rifles modified with silencers to avoid detection by local residents and rangers.

• Specialised optics: Thermal and night-vision goggles used to track the goats in difficult terrain.

• Trophies: Several goat heads in various stages of preparation for mounting.

The Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs is a high-protection zone straddling the provinces of Malaga and Granada. Environmental groups have long warned that illegal hunting in these areas disturbs the delicate balance of the ecosystem and poses a danger to hikers and tourists.

The detainees now face charges of crimes against flora and fauna, illegal possession of weapons, and belonging to a criminal organisation. Under current Spanish law, these offences carry significant fines and potential prison sentences.

This latest strike against poaching is part of a broader regional effort to protect the Axarquía’s natural heritage. Authorities have increased drone surveillance and night patrols in the cliffs following a rise in reported sightings of suspicious activity.

Police have confirmed that the investigation remains open, as they believe the group may have connections to a wider network of illegal trophy collectors across the south of Spain.